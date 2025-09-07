Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three men seriously injured in crash after car goes airborne on I-75

Florida Highway Patrol
Three men were seriously injured in an Interstate 75 crash on Saturday after the driver lost control of the car, causing it to go airborne, authorities said.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Dodge Charger, driven by a 25-year-old Tampa man, was traveling in Hillsborough County southbound on I-75 at about 100 mph with bald tires at about 9:30 p.m.

Near the Bruce B Downs Boulevard exit, the driver then lost control on the wet roadway, rotated, and left the highway, FHP officials said. 

The vehicle went to the outside shoulder, struck an embankment, became airborne and struck several trees before coming to final rest, the report stated. 

Also traveling in the vehicle was a 24-year-old Riverview man and 25-year-old Land O Lakes man. 

All three men suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals for medical care. 

