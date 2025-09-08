TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa marked the 60th anniversary of its sister city relationship with Barranquilla, Colombia, during a celebration on Sunday at Old City Hall.

WATCH: Tampa celebrates 60-year sister city bond with Barranquilla

Mayor Jane Castor and other local leaders attended the event, which commemorates decades of cultural exchange and collaboration between the two cities.

The sister city program fosters opportunities for sharing ideas and projects. For example, officials from Barranquilla visited Tampa’s Riverwalk and parks to learn about design and planning approaches, while Tampa has looked to Barranquilla for inspiration in other areas.

“A sister relationship we look for opportunities to create exchanges sometime for example Barranquilla they have a riverwalk they came our riverwalk our parks department and the system and selection and some of the designs so each sister city relationship looks a little different,” said Alfred Goldberg, the president of Tampa Sister Cities.

The celebration also marks the launch of a year-long series of cultural and trade events aimed at strengthening the bond between Tampa and Barranquilla.