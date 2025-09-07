ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — Anna Maria Island has a new rule for beachgoers on the northernmost part of the island — there's now a 'no swim' zone at Bean Point Beach.

Mayor Mark Short said the change comes after a series of drowning incidents in August that led to four rescues and two deaths.

WATCH: Deadly rip current drownings prompt no-swim zone at popular Anna Maria Beach

But despite the “no swimming” signs on the beach, people were seen swimming there, Saturday afternoon. Visitors and locals alike.

"It's all about safety," said Short. "We want people to come here, we want them to visit, we want them to enjoy themselves, we just don't want anything bad to happen."

He said all the drowning incidents involved visitors to the area.

The most recent case was a 20-year-old swimmer who got caught in a rip current just last week.

In response, the city established a temporary no-swim zone along a 300-yard stretch of Bean Point.

"It's always been a deceiving area, if you will, meaning that the waters can look perfectly calm," said Short. "But what you can't see are how the tides are moving, and how fast they are going. You just can't see that."

Short said while locals are more familiar with the dangers of the water, visitors often are not — especially when it comes to rip currents.

"If you are on any other part of this island, and you walk out into the Gulf, you can walk out 50 yards and maybe be waist-deep in water, but in this particular area at Bean Point, you walk out 15 feet, and you are in water over your head," said Short.

As reporter Annette Gutierrez walked along Bean Point Beach, she listened to beachgoers who told her the signs are more like warnings – not a hard-and-fast rule.

"I don’t see why they should have those signs there," said Triumf Jahiu, visiting from Switzerland. "My brother-in-law, he doesn’t know how to swim, and he went in there with me."

Even local beachgoers who agree with the signs understand they are swimming at their own risk.

"I was glad to see the signs," said Gina Tedesco, a local beachgoer from Sarasota. "The waters out there are rough, and you never know what the currents are going to be that day or ever so safety first. There's no lifeguards on this beach either, so you really have to look out for yourself and your family and others."

Clayton Watts is a local, too, from Pinellas Park, and he said swimmers should never underestimate Mother Nature — no matter how strong a swimmer you are.

"If you’re not a strong swimmer, then you should understand and take precautions based on your ability to be able to swim and handle the currents," said Watts. "With Bean Point being where the bay goes in and out, we naturally know that it’s a rough current so we try to act accordingly. I don’t necessarily believe they should have no swim zones, I believe everybody should be cautionary with their family and make sure they keep a good eye on them."

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said there are no fines at this time, but deputies will patrol the area and warn beachgoers about the dangers of swimming there.

Short said an emergency ordinance is scheduled to be voted on at the upcoming commission meeting this Thursday. It would ban swimming and certain water activities on Bean Point until a permanent agreement with the county is reached.

