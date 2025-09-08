TAMPA, Fla. — Even though the Buccaneers were in Atlanta for the season kickoff, fans in Tampa were still cheering on their favorite team from right here at home.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez was at The Patio Tampa, talking with fans about how they felt with the first game of the season officially in the books.

WATCH: Bucs fans pack Tampa bar for season opener win against Falcons

Dozens of people came out to The Patio to root for the Bucs.

"Football's back, baby, it's about time! Welcome to The Patio - this is what we do here," said Rick Warmack, the operating partner of The Patio Tampa. "We just try to throw the best party we can, and make it like it's your own backyard, your own little house party right here at The Patio."

Sunday’s game against the Falcons brought a sea of orange, red, and white jerseys into the sports bar, flooding the space with Bucs pride.

The energy was electric — with high-fives and cheers after every touchdown.

"I love the atmosphere for the Bucs. It’s fun to have drinks with your friends, watch the game, root on Bucky Irving, Mike Evans," said Patrick Kenny, a local Bucs fan. "Nothing better. Nothing better."

From flags and foam fingers to koozies and keychains, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ swag team even brought some goodies for the fans.

The cheerleaders came out bringing the hype, and a DJ kept the party going with his beats.

Many fans said they’re excited for what this season could bring.

"If anything, this team has what it takes to go all the way — to win the NFC South for the fifth time. We’re good," said Julie Stiff, a local Bucs fan.

This important division game had fans on the edge of their seats.

"We’ve got to dial up the offense a little more, and then we just execute," said Kenny. "We’ve got to finish this game. We lost twice to the Falcons last year — can’t have that anymore. So let’s close the deal here."

And… they did. The Bucs secured a win with less than two minutes on the clock.

"They had to work out some kinks, but hey — gutsy win," said Jordan Veale, a local Bucs fan. "Love to see it from the Bucs!"

While it was a tight game, these fans are in it for the long haul.

"Look, there’s a lot to learn from Week One," said Kenny. "It’s a long season — but we’re ride-or-die Bucs fans. We love the Bucs, we love the Bolts, we love the Rays."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Houston Texans on Sep 15.

