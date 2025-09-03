News to Know for September 3

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, which means we've made it halfway through the first week of September. A mostly dry forecast tonight makes for great baseball weather as the Rays face the Mariners at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Tampa Bay is coming off a close 6–5 win over Seattle last night, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into tonight’s 7:35 p.m. matchup. Not a sports fan? The weather is still a perfect excuse to grab an outdoor dinner, stroll the Riverwalk, or soak in a rare late summer night without rain.

News to Know

Some Polk County utility customers could see water-sewer bills spike: According to the FPSC, a typical $30 monthly water and sewer bill could jump to more than $300 a month.

Tampa residents question removal of non-political street mural: A vibrant mandala once painted to promote safety in a South Seminole Heights neighborhood was erased under a new Florida policy banning all street art.

Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about Florida's efforts to fight fentanyl: Tammy Plakstis lost her son, Dylan, to fentanyl poisoning in 2020. She works to put billboards up across Tampa Bay to help prevent other overdose deaths.

Tammy Plakstis lost her son, Dylan, to fentanyl poisoning in 2020. She works to put billboards up across Tampa Bay to help prevent other overdose deaths. Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth at Geckofest in Gulfport recap: We set up our Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth at the festival at 9:30 a.m., and our anchors, reporters and meteorologists came out eager to hear your stories.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures this morning will start in the 70s with partly sunny skies. We'll see highs in the high 80s and low 90s with a slight chance of a pop-up shower this afternoon, although most areas will remain dry.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Wednesday, September 3

Learn sewing skills and create colorful projects in a relaxed, social setting at AMRoC Fab Lab.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Run a scenic 5k along the Riverwalk then relax with food, drinks, and good company at Armature Works.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch Scorsese’s gritty classic Mean Streets on the big screen as part of Tampa Theatre’s music-infused Big Picture film series.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $10



