ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) grant program delivered more resources for law enforcement, more takedowns of traffickers, and record seizures of fentanyl.

“It was great to be in Orlando this morning to highlight the result that the SAFE program has delivered throughout Florida. Two years in, the impact is clear: SAFE is boosting law enforcement resources, helping take down cartel operations, and driving record-breaking seizures of fentanyl and other deadly drugs,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I will be recommending additional SAFE funding this year, and the legislature should fully fund this essential program that is saving lives every day.”

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about Florida's efforts to fight fentanyl

In 2023, the SAFE grant program was established to provide law enforcement with funding needed to conduct large-scale drug operations across the state. This state-funded grant has allowed local law enforcement agencies to fight against drug trafficking and get deadly drugs off streets in Florida communities.

Tammy Plakstis lost her son, Dylan, to fentanyl poisoning in 2020. She works to put billboards up across Tampa Bay to help prevent other overdose deaths.

"Fentanyl is a very serious problem that were having today especially with the younger generation and that it kills, there's no second chances," said Plakstis.

To date, 200 approved SAFE investigations have led to 2,127 arrests, the seizure of 485 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 63,000 fentanyl pills.

In addition to deadly fentanyl, the SAFE grant program has also helped seize 545 pounds of cocaine, $4.6 million in cash, more than 730 firearms, and more than 76 drug vehicles.

“FDLE, alongside our sheriffs and police chiefs, are making Florida the least hospitable state in America for cartel activity,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. “If you are pushing poison into Florida, FDLE will catch you, and take you to prison.”

In Polk County, Sheriff Grady Judd’s team, alongside the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, seized 64 pounds of fentanyl in one case back in June. This was the largest fentanyl seizure in the county’s history. Polk County alone has seized more than 25% of all fentanyl captured as a result of the SAFE program.

Earlier this month, FDLE agents in Orlando, Jacksonville, and Fort Myers arrested multiple suspects who were part of a drug trafficking ring connected to a Mexican cartel.

Plakstis said she applauds the state's efforts to fight the fentanyl epidemic.

"I think Florida is really trying really hard to face this epidemic and, you know, trying, you know, hold these people accountable, so I’m happy about that," said Plakstis.



