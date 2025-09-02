'We followed the rules': Tampa residents question removal of non-political street mural

TAMPA, Fla. — Street murals are being erased across Florida — and Tampa is no exception.

But in South Seminole Heights, residents are questioning why their mural was removed — especially since it wasn’t tied to any political message.

"I think seeing the black void on the cement behind us is more than just what you see on the street, but it's left a hole in the hearts of many of our neighbors," said Stephen Lytle, the former president of the South Seminole Heights Civic Association.

He and many other neighbors tell Tampa Bay 28 that they are heartbroken and disappointed about having the painting of a vibrant mandala erased. It used to live at the intersection of N River Boulevard and W Louisiana Avenue.

"I think what is most upsetting is we followed the rules that the city had no words, no underlying messages, and yet this mural is gone," said Lytle.

A neighbor in the area shared a video with Tampa Bay 28 showing FDOT crews removing the artwork over the weekend.

And it’s all because of a new state policy that requires street murals to be erased. State officials argue that political messages could distract drivers and impact road safety.

But that wasn’t the case with the mandala street mural.

"I can understand where the state is coming from and the politicized environment that we now face, but this mural did not have an underlying message other than to bring the community together," said Lytle.

In fact, Lytle said the mandala image was painted on to promote safety. As Tampa's first street mural, he said it was designed to slow drivers down.

"It was a street calming device that helped this park right behind us slow down traffic, especially those that are unfamiliar with the area, don't realize that there's a children park here and might not see children in the street," said Lytle.

City of Tampa spokesperson Joshua Cascio said all the remaining street art in the city has been removed. In a statement, he said, “...While FDOT had previously applauded Tampa’s colorful crosswalks for helping raise awareness of pedestrian safety, new state guidance required the removal of all street artwork, or transportation funding would’ve been at stake.”

One neighbor is in favor of removal, saying it’s important to just follow the rules.

"We living right now we're in 2025 - if there is a rule here, just take it away, just paint it over," said Alicja Szafraniec.

While all the murals in Tampa have been removed, neighbors said they are hopeful they will one day see the artwork back on the streets again.