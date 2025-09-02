Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth at Geckofest in Gulfport recap

GULFPORT, Fla. — This past weekend, the Tampa Bay 28 team was at GeckoFest in Gulfport, speaking with members of our community about various issues.

We set up our Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth at the festival at 9:30 a.m., and our anchors, reporters and meteorologists came out eager to hear your stories.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips, as well as meteorologists Ally Blake and Greg Dee spent the day meeting with festival attendees and discussing a wide variety of topics, from hurricane season woes to heat wave tips.

Our reporters also came out to the booth and heard your stories about a wide variety of topics, including insurance issues, accessibility challenges for those facing disabilities, local sports and community events.

Tampa Bay 28 appreciates everyone who came out and shared their stories, and we can't wait to see you again!