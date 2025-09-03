POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Family visits and affordable Florida living. That’s why Brenda and Lonnie Rountree bought a home in Grenelefe, a sprawling subdivision outside Haines City, more than 20 years ago.

“We bought it for our grandkids, because we had so much here,” Brenda said. “Cypress Gardens was here.”

Two decades later, the neighborhood remains in a prime location. The Rountrees, however, worry their dreams may soon be priced out.

WATCH: From $30 to $300: Some Polk County utility customers could see water-sewer bills spike

$30 to $300: Some Polk County utility customers could see water-sewer bills spike

They are among more than 1,200 households bracing for a potential spike in water and sewer rates.

The company that runs its subdivision’s private utility, Grenelefe Water Utilities, needs millions of dollars for repairs and has asked the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) to sign off on steep rate hikes.

According to the FPSC, under the proposed rates, a typical residential customer using 5,000 gallons of water per month could see a monthly bill jump from $14 to $107. A typical monthly wastewater bill for a usage of 2,000 gallons could increase from approximately $16 to more than $200.

To put it more simply, a typical $30 monthly water and sewer bill could jump to more than $300 a month.

“We can’t afford it,” Brenda said.

“You would definitely have to cut things out,” added Lonnie, her husband.

According to Doxo, the median monthly bill payment for water and sewer in the United States is $87.

Joe Wagner, an investor who owns ten properties in Grenelefe, said the subdivision’s rate hike would devastate the community.

“It’s a surprise. It’s a shock. It’s a — where did this come from? How could anybody put this on the table in the first place?” he said.

He said many of his rentals are leased by either retirees on fixed incomes or “blue-collar” workers who support the regional economy.

“We are going to push back as hard as we can on this, because it will collapse the community,” he said. “People wouldn’t be able to afford to pay their [homeowners association] or pay their property tax. They’d have to leave. It doesn’t make sense.”

Scott House, owner of the Grenelefe utility since 2022, said the rate increase is driven by a state environmental mandate. According to House, the utility’s wastewater plant must be upgraded to remove more nitrogen and phosphorus from reclaimed water.

He said the plant will need about $20 million in costly and complex improvements.

Though he noted that current water and sewer rates in Grenelefe are among the lowest in the county and haven’t been increased since 2011, he acknowledged that the proposed rate increase is likely to be unpopular.

WFTS

“It’s brutal, but what is the alternative?” he asked.

He said connection fees levied against future growth in the neighborhood could defray some of the $20 million price tag for wastewater improvements. However, he said FPSC has yet to propose a connection fee amount.

The FPSC is holding a virtual customer meeting on Monday, September 15, for residents to share feedback.

To speak at the virtual customer meeting, customers must sign up via the FPSC’s online registration form, which will be available at www.FloridaPSC.com under the “Hot Topics” heading on the home page. Customers without internet access can sign up to speak by calling the FPSC at (850) 413-7080 or emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us.

Customers must register by noon on Sep 11 to participate in the discussion.

Those who cannot attend can submit comments via email, mail, or an online comment card.

For more information, click here.

WFTS

The Rountrees hope state regulators will weigh not just the cost of upgrades but also the human cost higher bills would bring.

“We’re probably going to put this thing up for sale,” Brenda said.

“If you can sell it,” Lonnie interjected.

State regulators are expected to review staff recommendations on Oct 23 and vote on the final decision at a Nov 4 Commission Conference.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.