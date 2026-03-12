News to Know March 12

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we’re gearing up for another busy weekend in Tampa Bay. With St Patrick's Day celebrations, live entertainment and community events on the agenda, there’s no shortage of things to do, so consider this your friendly reminder to start planning your weekend.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Hurricane Milton insurance claim deadline approaching: What homeowners need to know: Insurance attorney David Murray told Tampa Bay 28's Nadeen Yanes homeowners who are still in the middle of rebuilding should not wait until construction is complete to file.



Insurance attorney David Murray told Tampa Bay 28's Nadeen Yanes homeowners who are still in the middle of rebuilding should not wait until construction is complete to file. Lawmakers eye a new secretary of Homeland Security as shutdown drags on: Kristi Noem's proposed replacement at DHS, Oklahoma's Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin, is respected on both sides of the aisle and appears to be on a glide path to confirmation.

GFWC of Florida

Kristi Noem's proposed replacement at DHS, Oklahoma's Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin, is respected on both sides of the aisle and appears to be on a glide path to confirmation. Lakeland welcomes home 131 women veterans from historic honor flight: Cheers and warm embraces filled Lakeland Linder Airport as 131 female veterans returned home from Washington, D.C. It was the largest all-female honor flight in the state of Florida.



Cheers and warm embraces filled Lakeland Linder Airport as 131 female veterans returned home from Washington, D.C. It was the largest all-female honor flight in the state of Florida. Bartow woman arrested for kicking Polk deputy after refusing citation: PCSO: According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy responded to Twin Pines Court in Bartow to assist an Animal Control officer.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Warm and dry morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says today's cold front is expected to bring afternoon showers to the Tampa Bay area.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

March 12, 2026 AM WX

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Safety groups are warning about dangers you could be leaving in your home if you leave chargers plugged in, particularly cheaply made ones widely sold online. They bring a fire and shock risk, but there are small steps you can take to limit your risk.

Susan Solves It: Risk of leaving chargers plugged in

Bolts host Atlantic Division match-up

After Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Lightning will look to turn their luck around at tonight's Atlantic Division match-up against the Detroit Red Wings.

This is the first time the Bolts will play the Red Wings at home this season, and Tampa Bay is 1-0-1 against Detroit this season after two faceoffs on the road.

The Lightning are currently sitting second in the Atlantic Division with 82 points, while the Red Wings sit two spots behind with 79.

The puck drops at Benchmark International Arena at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Thursday, March 12

Explore a bustling downtown market at Poe Plaza, filled with fresh produce, tasty bites, and unique finds from local vendors.

When: 12 p.m. Where: Poe Plaza Cost: Varies by item

Check out the Lightning as they look to get back on a hot streak leading into the NHL playoffs.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Benchmark International Arena Cost: Varies by ticket



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.