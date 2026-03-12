Bartow woman arrested for kicking Polk deputy after refusing citation: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, FLA. — A Bartow woman was arrested on March 6 after kicking a Polk County deputy in the legs when she refused to accept a citation, authorities said.

According to the Polk County S heriff’s Office report, a deputy responded to Twin Pines Court in Bartow to assist an Animal Control officer.

The officer had attempted to issue a citation to Amanda Sexton, 50, but she refused to accept it.

Instead, she became belligerent and insulted the officer, the report stated.

So, the officer affixed the citation to Sexton's mailbox. But she removed it, crumpled it up, and threw it at the officer, officials said.

She then ran inside her home and refused to communicate with the Sheriff’s Office deputy who responded.

The deputy continued to try to convince Sexton to step outside to speak. While inside, Sexton called 911, and she said if deputies came inside, she would shoot them, the report stated.

Additional deputies arrived who continued to try to calm the situation and convince Sexton to come outside, the report stated.

Deputies were finally able to take Sexton into custody, but not before she kicked a deputy in the legs, the report stated.

No deputies were injured.

Sexton was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, threatening a public servant, battery on public employee, resisting with violence, resisting without violence, misuse of 911,

She also received a citation for littering for throwing her citation onto the roadway.