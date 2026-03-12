LAKELAND, Fla. — History was made in Lakeland Wednesday as an all-women Veterans Flight of Honor returned from visiting memorials in the nation's capital.

Cheers and warm embraces filled Lakeland Linder Airport as 131 female veterans returned home from Washington, D.C. It was the largest all female honor flight in the state of Florida.

WATCH: Lakeland welcomes home 131 women veterans from historic honor flight

“It was wonderfully planned. We had fantastic weather up north and I just can't say enough about this big welcome home," said Jody Moran.

Mike Zonfrelli welcomed his wife who served in the U.S. Army as an air traffic controller, with flowers.

"I think it's long overdue. It's time to recognize all that women have done in support of our military and support of the country," said Zonfrelli.

The group of women from several generations who served in different branches of the military spent the day visiting monuments dedicated to those who served and sacrificed for our country.

"It was amazing. I mean overwhelming at some points. I can't even find the word to tell you what we experienced today," said Verna Faine.

Faine served in the U.S. Navy for 21 years, including a deployment to Iraq. It was her first opportunity to see the memorials in person. She said seeing them are a reminder of how much progress women in the military have made over the years.

"Women now are recognized for their abilities. We are able to do the things that we were told we could not do in the past," Faine said.

Organizers said the trip is meant to honor their service and provide the heartfelt welcome home that some never experienced after returning from duty.

For Moran, who joined the Army right after the Vietnam War ended, the experience was really about the connections formed along the way.

"It was joyful. It brought up memories; it put memories to bed. And i met so many fellow veterans. We have so much in common and were going to stay friends. We really are," said Moran.

Organizers said the journey marks a meaningful moment not just for the veterans, but for the entire state.

