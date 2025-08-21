Guide dog training taken to new heights at the airport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When it comes to training guide dogs, the non-profit organization, Dogs Inc., out of Palmetto, is going above and beyond to make sure their dogs are ready for any situation they may encounter. The sky isn’t even the limit.

This week, nine guide dogs in training were given a lesson on how to get through St. Pete Clearwater International Airport.

Down the concourse, through security, and into the plane. Dogs Inc. was sure to include every aspect of air travel during the training session.

“We usually recommend that the dogs not be on an aisle seat because we don’t want their tails or their paws hanging out into the aisle because they could get injured,” said instructor Caitlin O’Brien about why she chose the window seat.

Dogs Inc. clients fly to Tampa Bay from all over the country to be matched up with their new guide dog, which means the airport will be one of the first places they visit together.

“This is an excellent opportunity for these dogs because they are learning how to work in this environment with their instructors before they are matched with our clients and that way they get to develop these skills,” said O’Brien.

St. Pete Clearwater International Airport says they are proud to partner with a non-profit that shares their goal of inclusivity.

“There are so many different needs that a service dog might help a passenger with, and so the awareness for them to have the experience of how to do it, but for the whole traveling public to understand what they are facing, we all want to be in this together,” said public relations director Michele Routh.

Allegiant was also eager to provide one of its planes to make the boarding process as real as possible.

"We want people to be able to travel easily, accessibly, that’s what this is,” said Andrew Porrello, with Allegiant.

Julianna Avvruzzese has been traveling by air with her guide dog for over a year, and fittingly, the dog’s name is Sky.

‘’Before I had Sky I was always traveling with family, I would never travel alone, and I always had to use a cane,” said Avvruzzese.

Julianna says having a guide dog to walk with her through TSA has given her the confidence to travel alone. She says this type of training opens a world of possibilities.

“We just recently went to Manhattan to see a Broadway show,” said Avvruzzese. “We traveled there by ourselves.”