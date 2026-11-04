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Charlie Crist defeats Ken Welch in St. Petersburg mayoral race

Charlie Crist defeated Ken Welch to become St. Petersburg’s next mayor, promising to tackle affordability, cut property taxes and work to keep the Rays in the city.
Charlie Crist defeats Ken Welch in St. Petersburg mayoral race
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA — Charlie Crist is adding another title to his political resume after defeating Ken Welch to become St. Petersburg’s mayor-elect.

Charlie Crist defeats Ken Welch to be Mayor of St Pete.
Charlie Crist defeats Ken Welch to be Mayor of St Pete.

Crist, former Florida Governor, Attorney General and U.S. Congressman, secured more than 60% of the vote Tuesday night.

Speaking to press after his victory, Crist reiterated several of his campaign promises, including a pledge to address affordability by reducing property taxes.

“I’m going to reduce property taxes for St. Petersburg citizens by $15 million a year, every year,” Crist said. “That’s how we start making it more affordable. They need it. They’re struggling.”

The rising cost of living has been a concern for residents across the city.

“I’ve been living in this state for a long time and over that time I’ve just seen the prices jump up astronomically,” reisdent Jameika Williams.

Another resident said the cost of living has left them worried about whether their adult children will be able to afford to stay in the area.

St Pete. voters share issues that brought them out to the polls
St Pete. voters share issues that brought them out to the polls

“My children are 32 and 29 and I worry about them being able to afford to live here,” resident Alison Bearnarth said.

Crist also pledged to explore options for keeping the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg.

“You don’t know unless you try, and I’m a never-give-up kind of guy,” Crist said. “They need to stay here. We built the stadium.”

During his victory remarks, Crist also thanked current Mayor Ken Welch for his service to the city.


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