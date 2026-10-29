Contractor arrested for using $700k to build church for personal use: CPD

CLEARWATER, FLA. — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Wednesday after police said he used more than $700,000 that was paid to him to build a new Clearwater church for his own benefit, officials said.

William Botelho, 40, was charged by the Clearwater Police Department with grand theft.

In August 2023, Unity Church of Clearwater entered into a contract with Custom Building Solutions, which was owned and operated by Botelho at the time.

The church paid Botelho $832,175, or 20% of the contract value, to purchase building supplies and pay subcontractors.

Multiple subpoenas revealed that between August 2023 and March 2026, only $95,630 of the $832,175 was used toward the project, leaving $736,545 unaccounted for, according to a police report.

Police said Botelho spent $176,574 on restaurants, vacations and other personal expenses; $58,556 on his condominium association; $24,400 on various law firms; $100,000 on a Mercedes; $65,000 on payments to Ford Motor Company; $37,661 that was deposited into a separate account; $15,251 toward a Chase home mortgage; and $114,700 that was withdrawn or paid to himself by check.

As of March 2026, only $56,078 remained in the account.

In July 2026, Botelho was served with a demand letter for the remaining money that was not spent on the church project, but he did not respond, according to police.

Botelho was booked into the Pinellas County Jail without bond.