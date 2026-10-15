Clearwater multi-use sports complex moves forward following council vote

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — The future of Clearwater’s former The Landings Golf Course is coming into focus after Clearwater City Council voted Thursday to move forward with plans for a large multi-use recreation center.

The proposed development would transform the golf course property into a sports and recreation destination featuring pickleball courts, athletic fields and a water park. Supporters say the complex could help attract sports tourism to Clearwater while providing additional recreational opportunities for residents.

WFTS People both for and against the plan shared their thoughts Wednesday night

"We now have the chance to compete, stay and play, and have the beach as an all-encompassing attraction," said Joshua Borne, CEO of Pylon Football.

Backers of the proposal argue the city has an opportunity to become a larger player in the sports tourism industry.

"Right now, Clearwater doesn't have that kind of attraction," Borne said. "People are going to Pasco County, Lakewood Ranch, Tampa and other areas. This is an opportunity for Clearwater to get onto the sports map."

In addition to sports amenities, plans call for an additional building on the site that could serve as an emergency response center during disasters.

City councilmembers added that Wednesday's vote was not a final vote, just to advance negotiations and negotiations

The project has faced opposition from some nearby residents, who say the development would dramatically alter the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

"It is really important we have a green space. Every inch is getting paved, and it's time to stop," neighbor Christine O'Leary told council members.

Other residents voiced concerns about increased traffic, noise and lighting.

"We're going from a peaceful, quiet neighborhood to what is, in essence, a mini Disney World," said neighbor Melissa Stamos. "You're talking 2,000 cars in and out of our neighborhood. You're talking stadium lights."

WFTS People both for and against the plan shared their thoughts Wednesday night

As the project advances through the planning and environmental review process, neighbors say they intend to stay engaged and closely monitor each step.

The recreation center proposal must still undergo additional reviews before any final construction plans are approved.



Share Your Story with Maya



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

Contact Maya Sargent First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.