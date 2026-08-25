HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be in Clearwater for regenerative farming roundtable

CLEARWATER, Fla. — U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will visit Clearwater on August 25.

Secretary Kennedy will join a roundtable discussion on regenerative farming and the use of glyphosate.

Kennedy will be joined by Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and leaders from the farming community, according to a press release.

The roundtable will take place after 1 p.m., and the press will be invited to ask questions after 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent will be in Clearwater at the event.



Share Your Story with Maya



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

Contact Maya Sargent First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.



Share Your Story with Maya



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

Contact Maya Sargent First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.