'I hope they vote yes': Tarpon Springs Fundamental parents share thoughts ahead of school board vote

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA — Parents and community members gathered Monday night to get answers from Pinellas County Schools leaders about proposed school consolidations and campus changes that could reshape education in North Pinellas County.

WFTS Parents share thoughts ahead of School Board vote

The meeting came one day before the Pinellas County School Board is scheduled to vote on recommendations that would affect several schools, including Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary.

For many parents, the discussion marked a significant shift from earlier concerns about losing the school's identity and staff.

When the district first unveiled consolidation proposals, parents said preserving Tarpon Springs Fundamental's teachers and school culture was their top priority, even if changes to the campus were necessary.

Now, under the district's recommendation, Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary would expand into a K-8 fundamental school located on the Sunset Hills Elementary campus.

Fundamental schools require mandatory parent involvement and follow stricter conduct expectations than traditional schools.

Meanwhile, Sunset Hills Elementary and Tarpon Springs Middle School would merge into a traditional K-8 school operating on the Tarpon Springs Middle campus.

For parents like Maggie Cohn, the proposed changes offer relief after months of uncertainty.

"It's so exciting because especially whenever you have this type of energy and this type of community, knowing that we get to stay here longer, it just feels like a big weight has been lifted off of us," Cohn said.

During Monday night's meeting, parents raised questions about everything from construction plans to class schedules and staffing.

WFTS Parents gathered for the Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School meeting

Pinellas County Schools Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Dull addressed one concern many families had after previous discussions.

“What you wanted to know last time, was does the principal come with you? The answer is yes.”

The meeting served as a final opportunity for parents to hear directly from district officials before the School Board casts its first vote Tuesday evening.

Dull said board members have several options when considering the recommendation including accepting, rejecting or amending the recommendation.

Parents said they are hoping the board's decision will finally bring clarity.

WFTS Parents tell Tampa Bay 28 they are looking for relief

Megan Delgado, a parent at the school, said the prolonged debate has been difficult on both families and educators.

“I just hope they vote yes. I really do. I think we've been living in this ambiguity for so long," Delgado said. "Our teachers are stressed and it's starting to wear on them and they're doing an excellent job of trying to teach our kids and focus on each day now but that's hard to just not know what it's going to look like next year so I just hope we can come to a resolution and yes on that vote.”

Pinellas County School Board is scheduled to vote on recommendations during its meeting Tuesday, which begins at 5 p.m. The outcome will determine whether the consolidation and expansion plans move forward for the affected schools.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.