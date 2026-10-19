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'I'm so excited': Rays one win away from World Series as Tampa Bay fans rally behind team

Excitement and anticipation building inside Tropicana Field as the Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians Sunday night. One win now stands between the team and the World Series.
Rays one win away from World Series as Tampa Bay fans rally behind team
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA — The Tampa Bay Rays are now just one win away from the World Series.

Anticipation and excitement are building. Rays fans were inside Tropicana Field Sunday night for a watch party as the Rays picked up another win over the Cleveland Guardians.

“I was here for the 2008 World Series, but I’m so excited for this one," said Blanche Hood.

WATCH: 'I'm so excited': Rays one win away from World Series as Tampa Bay fans rally behind team

Rays one win away from World Series as Tampa Bay fans rally behind team

That excitement could be felt throughout the Trop.

“The whole stadium is just on fire and alight. The fans are so excited, and it’s just exciting," said Hood.

Now, all eyes are on Monday night's game as the Rays look to punch their ticket to what would be their third World Series appearance.

Fans say the team is going to need all of Tampa Bay behind them.

“I hope everyone is going to show up tomorrow and be rowdy because we definitely need it. We need all the crowd noise we can get," said Chuck Ellison.

Excitement builds inside Tropicana Field as Rays beat Guardians
Excitement builds inside Tropicana Field as Rays beat Guardians

For some fans, this playoff run is also about sharing their love of the Rays with the next generation.

“It’s twice the experience to get to do it with this guy," said James Lamoureux.

Fans says each pitch now raises the stakes.

“It’s always tough as a fan because you watch 162 games and you’re living and dying by each pitch, and in the playoffs it’s amplified," said Jake Remus

But heading into Monday, Rays fans are confident.

Fans share excitement as Rays beat Guardians Sunday night
Fans share excitement as Rays beat Guardians Sunday night

“It’s gonna be electric. We’re all going to be jumping for joy because we’re going to win. We’re going to win the whole thing. I have so much faith in them," said Maddie McPhail.

The Rays now return to Tropicana Field Monday night with a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series in front of their home crowd.


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