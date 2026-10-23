Oldsmar considers expanding Accessory Dwelling Units as residents weigh growth, family needs

OLDSMAR, FLORIDA — Oldsmar residents are weighing in as the city considers expanding where Accessory Dwelling Units, commonly called mother-in-law suites or granny flats, could be built.

The city invited residents to a town hall Thursday night to share their thoughts on the potential expansion, including where ADUs should be allowed and what restrictions should be placed on them.

WFTS Oldsmar residents have a chance to share thoughts on expanding ADUs

City Manager Felicia Donnelly said community feedback is an important part of the process.

“We're asking for their input and those basic questions. Do you want to see it expanded? Under what circumstances do you want to see it expanded? And what are the things that residents are concerned about?” Donnelly said.

Currently, ADUs are allowed in a couple of areas within Oldsmar's Town Center. They cannot be used as short-term rentals, and under the city's current code, they can only be occupied by family members of the primary property owner.

Donnelly said the discussion stems from the city's comprehensive plan adopted in 2023.

“Under that plan, a policy directed the city to explore the expansion of the district. So that's what we're doing,” Donnelly said.

The proposal under consideration would make 274 additional parcels eligible for ADUs.

WFTS Oldsmar could see ADUs expanded in the City

City officials estimate that, based on a 0.4% ADU building rate seen in St. Petersburg, Oldsmar could see approximately 11 new ADUs over the next 10 years if the expansion moves forward.

The discussion has brought out residents on both sides of the issue. Some see ADUs as another housing option for families, particularly those caring for aging relatives. Others worry expanding them could contribute to increased development and change Oldsmar's small-town feel.

WFTS Oldsmar could see ADUs expanded in the City

Resident Nikki Sprague said she worries about adding more development to the city.

“It seems like Oldsmar is not completely wall-to-wall yet, so they're going to make it that way, and that just seems like this was a small town inside of a big city. Can we please leave it that way?” Sprague said.

Resident Jeri Antozzi sees potential benefits for families who want to live close to one another.

“I just think as you get older and you wanted to have your family either come and live with you or the younger family is there and they need their parents to be taken care of, the ADU would be a great concept,” Antozzi said.

Jeff Henninger, another Oldsmar resident, said he also wants the city to preserve its small-town character.

“It's called a city, but we consider it a small town, especially compared to everything around here. We want to keep it that way. I think most people want that, and yet all throughout Florida, and unfortunately Oldsmar is no exception, it's development, development, development, development,” Henninger said.

The city says no decisions have been made yet. Thursday was a chance for neighbors to weigh in; you can also do that by completing their online survey.

Oldsmar and Forward Pinellas will collect and review the community feedback before passing the information along to the City Council and Planning Board as officials consider next steps.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.