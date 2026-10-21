S. Garden Ave. vacation decision set to head back to Clearwater City Council for discussion

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — A controversial decision to vacate part of South Garden Avenue for the Church of Scientology is back before Clearwater City Council after a grassroots group collected enough petition signatures to trigger a charter review.

Earlier this year, Clearwater City Council voted 3-2 to vacate a portion of South Garden Avenue, transferring control of the roadway to the Church of Scientology. Supporters argued the move would improve safety in the area, while opponents warned it would remove public land from community use.

WFTS One local group is pushing back against the City's decision

Now, members of the group Save The Garden say they have surpassed the signature threshold required to challenge the decision.

"The city charter is pretty clear that if the citizens get the 10% of the city voters' signatures within 90 days of the ordinance that we are asking to be reconsidered, it will go to a special election if the city decides not to repeal it," said Save The Garden volunteer Jill Gibbs.

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections confirmed that more than 7,500 submitted signatures matched registered Clearwater voters.

However, the elections office said it is not responsible for determining whether the petitions meet the city's charter requirements. They say that responsibility rests with the City Clerk.

The City of Clearwater said it is currently awaiting an opinion letter from the Florida Attorney General's Office before deciding on next steps. City officials said Nov. 5 is the tentative date for City Council to discuss the issue.

Supporters of the road vacation continue to argue it is necessary for public safety.

WFTS The Church of Scientology says construction is underway on South Garden Avenue

"I want to feel safe coming and going. I don't want to fear that some erratic individual will drive by and hurt anyone in our community," one supporter said.

In response to a request for comment, the Church of Scientology sent a statement. The full letter is below. The statement reads in part:

"This petition is unlawful. A petition cannot override Florida law. The Clearwater City Council lawfully approved the Garden Avenue vacation, the ordinance has been recorded, the development has been approved, and construction is underway."

Read full statement from Church of Scientology:

While city leaders decide how to proceed, Save The Garden volunteers say they are already working on a new petition to amend the city charter and require voter approval before the city can transfer downtown streets in the future.

WFTS Clearwater City Council has an anticipated date to discuss South Garden Avenue

"This is a charter amendment we are working on right now. We would like to officially protect our downtown Clearwater streets and public land and allow the voters to have a say from here on out as to whether any of that is given away to a private entity," Gibbs said.

Right now, City Council is expected to tentatively revisit the South Garden Avenue issue during its tentative Nov. 5 meeting.



Share Your Story with Maya



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

Contact Maya Sargent First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.