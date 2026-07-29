CLEARWATER, Fla. — A proposal has submitted to the City of Clearwater that could convert "The Landings" Golf Club in Clearwater into a large multi-use recreational facility that would serve about 1.5 million people with fitness, wellness, pickleball, soccer, and more, according to local developer, Les Porter.

The proposal has drawn opposition from nearby residents, including those involved in the Keep Keene Green initiative, who say the project could significantly impact their quality of life.

"There's so many factors that go into this. Quality of life issues for our neighborhood first and foremost. Traffic, light, noise. They're talking almost 2,000 parking spots. We have serious environmental concerns," Melissa Stamos said.

WATCH: 'The Landings' Golf Course could become a sports complex, neighbors say not so fast

'The Landings could become a sports complex. Neighbors say not so fast.

Stamos is part of the Keep Keene Green initiative, which is raising awareness about the potential impacts of the development.

"I know development is big on the city council's agenda, whether it's smart development or not. We're hoping to defeat it, but if not, we need to see it drastically altered to not affect our quality of life," Stamos said.

WFTS

Developer Les Porter said he has been meeting with community members to address their concerns and that modifications are already being made. He said one key change involves traffic flow.

"In terms of traffic, we've agreed to close the ingress-egress we had on Airport Drive. So now there'll be no traffic flowing out onto a smaller community road," Porter said.

WFTS

Porter also addressed environmental concerns tied to a portion of the property.

"On the north 22 acres of the golf course is an old landfill. And so we're gonna clean that up. So we're gonna improve the environmental conditions substantially," Porter said.

WFTS

Porter said the development would also generate about $2 million or more in property taxes, a large porter of that, he said would go toward the City's general revenue.

Stamos said she remains firmly opposed to the project as currently proposed and wants City Council members to hear from the neighborhood.

"It should go to a request for proposal, weigh all of the different proposals they get in, and find the highest and best use that also satisfies the neighborhood charm," Stamos said.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the City regarding the process:

The city has completed its review of the unsolicited proposal submitted by Sunshine Recreational and Entertainment LLC. The proposal will be presented to the Clearwater City Council during the Aug. 3, 2026, Council Work Session. During the work session, city staff will present the results of its review, and the applicant will present the proposal and respond to questions from the City Council.



The proposal will then be discussed at the Aug. 6, 2026, City Council meeting, where residents will have the opportunity to provide public comment before the City Council considers whether to move forward with the proposal. If the Council directs staff to proceed with negotiations, additional public meetings will be scheduled as required by Florida law before any final agreement is considered.

Assistant City Manager Al Battle



Share Your Story with Maya



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

Contact Maya Sargent First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.