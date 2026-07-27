Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association works to boost membership amid union law impacts

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association is heading into the new school year with a mission beyond the classroom — boosting its membership to keep its collective bargaining rights under a new state law.

The law, signed by the Governor, tightens the regulations for public service employee unions to qualify. Advocates for the law say it allows for increased accountability and accurate representation.

Tracy McConnell, President of the PCTA, says she is taking a proactive approach to meet the requirement.

"So to be honest with you, I don't know that the bill is going to make my job hard," said McConnell. "The only thing it's really doing is making it so that I'm going out and talking to teachers and organizing around the things that teachers need."

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McConnell said she plans to visit a school every single day to build connections with teachers so the association can better serve its members and their students.

Retired teacher Linda McGeehan has supported the PCTA for years and said the union's advocacy has a direct impact on students.

"When you're watching out for us, you're watching out for the students, because you're making the working conditions better for the students," McGeehan said.

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Teacher Nicolas Esposito said the support allows him to focus on what matters most.

"Putting the necessary work into making sure you are bringing the best out of your students and giving the most of yourself to them so they can learn and get educated in a way that prepares them for the future."

The first day back at Pinellas County Schools is Aug. 11.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.