Veterans reflect on service and sacrifice with Bay Pines VA during Veterans Day ceremony

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For the veterans and families gathered alongside Bay Pines VA on Wednesday, Veterans Day was about more than looking back. It was also about making sure future generations understand the sacrifices behind the freedoms they have today.

Veterans shared memories of their time in uniform, including one who recalled serving in Germany before assignments in Texas and Korea.

He said the military changed the course of his life.

WATCH: Veterans reflect on service, sacrifice during Bay Pines VA Veterans Day ceremony

Veterans reflect on service, sacrifice with Bay Pines VA during Veterans Day ceremony

“It made me to who I am today,” Wallace Bennett said. “It made me to be accountable and responsible.”

Others attended in memory of loved ones who served.

“I’m here in honor of my husband, who was a Vietnam veteran that died three years ago,” Martha Robinson said.

Other veterans recalled memories from serving aboard the USS Nimitz from 1986 to 1990.

As the ceremony honored veterans past and present, those in attendance said they hoped younger generations would understand that the freedoms Americans experience came through sacrifice.

WFTS Veterans mark Veterans Day alongside Bay Pines VA

“One of the things is freedom is costly,” Bennett said. “I think a lot of times Americans really don't understand what people go through.”

That message, veterans said, needs to be carried forward.

“Every generation needs to remember that freedom is not free, and we have to work at it,” Richard Maccani said.

For the veterans at Wednesday's ceremony, sharing those memories is one way to make sure their service, and the service of those who came before them, is not forgotten.

WFTS Veterans mark Veterans Day with Bay Pines VA

“Freedom costs,” Bennett said. "I'm so proud of my country and everybody that's in it.”



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.