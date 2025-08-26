Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Highlands County doctor charged with battery, might be more victims: HCSO

Highlands County Sheriff cruiser
WFTS
Highlands County Sheriff cruiser
Posted

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said detectives are looking for more potential victims and witnesses to come forward after a doctor was charged with multiple counts of battery.

Dr. Jorge Zeledon is accused of inappropriate and unwanted physical contact with medical employees and a patient, officials said. The incidents happened at various locations where he worked in the Avon Park and Sebring area, HCSO said.

Zelodon is facing 10 counts of battery.

Through investigation, HCSO said they were able to find at least one additional victim and are attempting to determine if more are in the community.

Anyone with information is urged to call 863-402-7357.

'By the Grace of God, I’m still here:' Seminole man survives lightning strike outside pizza shop

Travis Kurtz says he’s lucky to be alive after collapsing outside Rizzotto’s Pizzeria — and credits the owner, his girlfriend, and a few guardian angels for saving his life.

"By the Grace of God, I’m still here:" Seminole man survives lightning strike outside pizza shop

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.