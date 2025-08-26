Highlands County doctor charged with battery, might be more victims: HCSO

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said detectives are looking for more potential victims and witnesses to come forward after a doctor was charged with multiple counts of battery.

Dr. Jorge Zeledon is accused of inappropriate and unwanted physical contact with medical employees and a patient, officials said. The incidents happened at various locations where he worked in the Avon Park and Sebring area, HCSO said.

Zelodon is facing 10 counts of battery.

Through investigation, HCSO said they were able to find at least one additional victim and are attempting to determine if more are in the community.

Anyone with information is urged to call 863-402-7357.