‘I Broke Down in Tears': Cancer survivor named as victim after public adjuster’s arrest in $611K fraud case

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A public adjuster at the center of a sweeping Hurricane Ian insurance fraud investigation was arrested at the end of March.

Tampa Bay 28 is showing the mug shot of public adjuster Francisco Chaparro-Araus because law enforcement believes there may be other victims.

Watch report

Cancer survivor named as victim after public adjuster’s arrest in fraud case

Since July of 2025, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska has followed this case. He sat down with Carla Dickey, who told Paluska that, at the time, her case was under investigation, but no charges had been filed.

Following Chaparro-Araus's arrest, Dickey, a cancer survivor from Lee County, tells Paluska she verified with the lead detective that she is among the victims in the redacted documents.

"This has been a nightmare," Dickey told Paluska.

According to the new probable cause affidavit filed in Broward County, Chaparro-Araus was arrested on March 30. He "unlawfully withheld and failed to remit a total of $611,473.39 in insurance settlement proceeds owed to ten separate policyholders."

“I was very ecstatic and relieved, and I feel like finally some justice is coming, and I broke down to tears because he has ruined my life for four years and for everyone that lives in this house,” Dickey told Paluska. “I hope he goes to prison because I know I’m never going to see my $41,000 that he stole. He deserves to go to prison and never come out.”

The charging documents confirm Dickey’s deep fear about getting her insurance claims back, highlighting the painful reality: "the funds were depleted through online transfers, Zelle transfers, wire transfers, point of sale check card purchases, and excessive and substantial cash withdrawals from the Seminole Hard Rock and Calder Casinos."

Paluska reached out to investigators for comment but received no reply.

Chaparro-Araus’ arraignment is scheduled for June 29 at the Broward County Courthouse.

Tampa Bay 28 Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021



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. A lot goes into the price of paradise and Michael Paluska focuses on every aspect. From the job market and housing to how Florida’s growth impacts our state’s wildlife. Send Michael tips to keep these important conversations going.