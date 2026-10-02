Investigation continues into how civilian breached MacDill AFB and 'violently engaged' law enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. — The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is investigating Saturday’s security breach at MacDill Air Force Base, when officials said a civilian without base access breached the base perimeter and “violently engaged” law enforcement.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations confirmed to Tampa Bay 28 that the investigation remains open and ongoing.

Related: Civilian accused of breaching MacDill perimeter, injuring security personnel

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot provide additional information at this time,” Trevor A. Saylor, chief of media operations for AFOSI Public Affairs, said.

MacDill previously said the incident involved a “civilian assailant without base access” who breached the base perimeter.

The civilian was detained. The civilian and a law enforcement officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported for medical care.

The incident temporarily closed the Dale Mabry entrance to the base.

Saturday’s breach is the third threat or security incident in less than seven months to prompt temporary shutdowns at MacDill.

Previous incidents at MacDill this year

On March 10, 20-year-old Alen Zheng placed an “improvised explosive device” outside MacDill’s visitor center, according to an indictment.

Six days later, a suspicious package was found, prompting a shelter-in-place at MacDill that lasted for hours.

WFTS

“You just have to trust the process, trust they’re keeping us safe,” Shelley Scire, who was inside the base at the time, told Tampa Bay 28. “They’re doing everything, everything in their power to keep us safe.”

Alen Zheng’s sister, Ann Mary Zheng, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on March 26. She is accused of helping her brother cover his tracks and flee to China.

During an August status conference in her case, it was noted that she had received a plea agreement and that the defense did not believe the case would go to trial. Her next status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

The Department of Justice has said Alen Zheng remains at large and is believed to be in China. He faces federal charges of attempted damage of government property by fire or explosion, unlawful making of a destructive device and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Related:

Woman used ChatGPT to help brother flee after IED placed at MacDill AFB: Prosecutor

Brother and sister are charged after an explosive device was found outside a Florida Air Force base

Pasco Co. tenants in limbo after siblings charged with placing a bomb at MacDill Air Force Base

MacDill AFB moves to FPCON Charlie, heightened security in place

Man charged with making threat involving explosives to MacDill Air Force Base

Two days after the March 16 shelter-in-place, MacDill received another threat.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, someone called the base’s main number on March 18 and said, “How did you like the surprise at the MacDill visitor center?” before yelling, “tick tick boom, it’s gonna be between your eyes.”

The call prompted another shelter-in-place and shutdown of the base’s gates.

Palm Harbor resident Jonathan Elder was charged in connection with the incident, and his case is moving forward.

Tampa Bay 28 continues to seek updates on each incident.



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. Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.