Man charged with making threat involving explosives to MacDill Air Force Base

TAMPA, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man has been charged with making a threat involving explosives to MacDill Air Force Base, prompting a lockdown of the base.

Federal investigators said 38-year-old Jonathan James Elder called the base on March 18 and referenced the discovery of a suspicious device at its visitor center two days earlier, before making a statement interpreted as a threat to detonate an explosive. The call led to all gates closing and personnel sheltering in place for about four hours.

Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams caught up with military families urging calm during the lockdown.

Court documents say authorities traced the call to Elder, who lives in an assisted-living facility and is linked to another threatening call made minutes earlier.

Investigators said Elder admitted to making the calls after his arrest. A review of his phone showed searches for MacDill’s number and news about the earlier device incident.

Elder was evaluated under the Baker Act for mental health concerns. He is charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 844(e) related to threats by means of fire or explosives.

Elder's next court appearance is scheduled for April 23 in Tampa.