MacDill AFB moves to FPCON Charlie, heightened security in place

TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base is now at Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Charlie, a heightened security posture, according to a Facebook post from the base.

On March 17, the base said the updated posture allows the base to "implement deliberate security measures proactively."

According to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the FPCON Charlie is one of five levels on the FPCON system.

FPCON Charlie "applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action targeting personnel or facilities is likely," per the DLA's website.

The heightened security announcement came after the Dale Mabry gate was closed while bomb techs investigated a package found near the MacDill AFB Visitors Center on March 16.

Later that day, FBI Tampa posted on social media the package had been cleared, and normal gate operations had resumed.

FBI Tampa said the investigation into the suspicious package remains active and ongoing.

Officials also said delays and heavier traffic are expected at entry gates during the heightened security posture.