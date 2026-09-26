Civilian accused of breaching MacDill perimeter, injuring security personnel

TAMPA, Fla. — A civilian accused of breaching the perimeter at MacDill Air Force Base was detained Saturday afternoon after a confrontation with base security personnel, according to a statement from the 6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs Office.

Officials said the incident occurred around 1 p.m. when a person without base access entered the installation.

According to the statement, base security personnel responded and the individual "violently engaged" with officers.

The suspect was detained at the scene.

Officials said both the suspect and a security officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported for medical treatment.

No additional injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.