Woman used ChatGPT to help brother flee after IED placed at MacDill AFB: Prosecutor

TAMPA, Fla. — The sister of a man wanted for placing a bomb outside the MacDill Air Force Base visitors center is accused of using ChatGPT prompts to help her brother flee the country.

Ann Mary Zheng of Land O' Lakes is charged with helping her brother, 20-year-old Alen Zheng, flee to China and destroying evidence after he placed an improvised explosive device (IED) outside of the base's visitor center on March 10. The device did not detonate.

Ann was in federal court on March 31 for a bond hearing. Prosecutors said Ann used ChatGPT to try to find out how to obtain a Chinese visa, transfer property in her brother's name to her, and find schools Alen could attend in China.

Watch: Video of Ann Mary Zheng being booked into Pinellas County Jail

Booking video: Ann Mary Zheng

The court is giving the government until 5 p.m. on April 3 to respond to the 27-year-old defendant's motion to set a reasonable bond.

The Department of Justice said Alen is still at large and believed to be in China. He faces federal charges of attempted damage of government property by fire or explosion, unlawful making of a destructive device, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.