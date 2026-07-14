News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 14

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

For Antonio Marazita's mother, Joi Marazita, the tragedy is almost impossible to comprehend. The Florida Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Marazita was killed Sunday night while assisting at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lutz. She spoke with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler about his life helping others.

'He wanted to protect people': Mother remembers Road Ranger killed on I-75

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced Tuesday the seizing of more than $2.1 million in cocaine.

WFTS

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Nadeen Yanes spoke with candidates running for Florida's chief financial officer on the state's insurance crisis, with Tampa Bay viewers' concerns front and center.

The United States on Tuesday reinstated its blockade on vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas in the Strait of Hormuz.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips expects a few passing storms in the evening, with a potential for a heat advisory for Wednesday.

Some passing showers around Tampa Bay

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.