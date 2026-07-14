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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 14

News tonight July 14
WFTS
News tonight July 14
Posted
and last updated

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

'He wanted to protect people': Mother remembers Road Ranger killed on I-75

2.1 million in seized cocaine in Pinellas County

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips expects a few passing storms in the evening, with a potential for a heat advisory for Wednesday.

Some passing showers around Tampa Bay

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

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