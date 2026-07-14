Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

$2.1 million in seized cocaine after 'Hall of Fame' drug bust in Pinellas: PCSO

2.1 million in seized cocaine in Pinellas County
WFTS
2.1 million in seized cocaine in Pinellas County
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced Tuesday the seizing of more than $2.1 million in cocaine.

"Operation Hall of Fame" was a joint-invetsigation featuring the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and the FDLE.

Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center Special Agent in Charge Mark Dubina joined Sheriff Gualtieri at the press conference, revealing the multi-year investigation into Daniel Pinales of Brandon, a suspected drug dealer, led detectives to cocaine being transported via truck tractors from El Paso, Texas to Pinellas County.

During surveillance of one of the transports on July 10, detectives arrested of nine suspects, while seizing about 60 kilograms of cocaine, according to officials.

"This is the largest drug seizure from a single Pinellas County drug trafficker that I know of in the past 40 plus years," Sheriff Gualtieri said. "The amount of cocaine that Daniel Pinales was putting on the streets of Pinellas County is just simply astronomical."

Pinelas, along with Jesus Morales, Arturo Carlos, Joaquin Enriquez, Tyler Green, Marice Higgins, Cody Dent, Brian Varner and Ryan Sturgis all face drug-trafficking charges.

Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

On Friday, 15-year-old Jaden Law was found dead inside a fitting room at the Dick's House of Sports at Brandon Exchange following gunshots.

Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.