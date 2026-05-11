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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 11

News Tonight May 11
AP/FHP/WFTS
News Tonight May 11
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Could we get some rain tomorrow? Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips is tracking possible storms, residents of a small town in Pasco County are worried about proposed growth and Trump is proposing a holiday on the federal gas tax.

Read on for more top headlines:

Top Headlines

  • Residents in the small town of St. Leo are pushing back against proposed development. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler talked to residents and local leaders who say they are worried about the rapid growth.
Screenshot 2026-05-11 173431.png

  • The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a teen without a driver's license was arrested in New Port Richey for driving 50 mph over the posted speed limit and fleeing law enforcement.
Teen without a driver's license arrested for going 50 mph over speed limit in New Port Richey: FHP

Gas Prices
The price of regular unleaded gasoline is displayed in Irving, Texas, Monday, May 11, 2026.

  • President Donald Trump has nominated Cameron Hamilton to once again lead the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the Department of Homeland Security. Hamilton, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, has already headed the agency in a temporary capacity. He served as the acting head of FEMA at the beginning of President Trump's second term in 2025, but left after he gave Congressional testimony in May of 2025 in which he said he believed the agency should not be eliminated.
FEMA Cameron Hamilton
FILE - Cam Hamilton, acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee on Homeland Security oversight hearing of FEMA on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Plant City residents call for answers after quadruple murder investigation

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says we could see some pretty decent storms Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Denis Phillips discuss the storm chances for Tuesday:

Rain chances tomorrow in the Tampa Bay area

More of the top stories for May 11 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 11 8 p.m.

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