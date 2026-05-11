News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 11

Could we get some rain tomorrow? Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips is tracking possible storms, residents of a small town in Pasco County are worried about proposed growth and Trump is proposing a holiday on the federal gas tax.

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Top Headlines

Residents in the small town of St. Leo are pushing back against proposed development. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler talked to residents and local leaders who say they are worried about the rapid growth.



WFTS

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a teen without a driver's license was arrested in New Port Richey for driving 50 mph over the posted speed limit and fleeing law enforcement.



Teen without a driver's license arrested for going 50 mph over speed limit in New Port Richey: FHP

President Donald Trump on Monday voiced support for a temporary holiday on the federal gas tax to help ease consumers’ costs at the pump. But experts say the tax holiday is unlikely to offset high costs.

LM Otero/AP The price of regular unleaded gasoline is displayed in Irving, Texas, Monday, May 11, 2026.

President Donald Trump has nominated Cameron Hamilton to once again lead the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the Department of Homeland Security. Hamilton, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, has already headed the agency in a temporary capacity. He served as the acting head of FEMA at the beginning of President Trump's second term in 2025, but left after he gave Congressional testimony in May of 2025 in which he said he believed the agency should not be eliminated.

Jose Luis Magana/AP FILE - Cam Hamilton, acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee on Homeland Security oversight hearing of FEMA on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Plant City residents plan to attend Monday's commission meeting as police have made no arrests more than a week after a May 3 quadruple murder that killed three generations of family members. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez has more on what residents are pushing for at Monday's meeting.

Plant City residents call for answers after quadruple murder investigation

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says we could see some pretty decent storms Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Denis Phillips discuss the storm chances for Tuesday:

Rain chances tomorrow in the Tampa Bay area

More of the top stories for May 11 from Tampa Bay 28: