25 years after 9/11: Professor explains how time shapes our memories of the day

TAMPA, Fla. —
- September 11, 2001, is the day our nation changed.
- It has been 25 years since thousands of innocent people lost their lives in terror attacks that spanned several states
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Boise State University Politics professor Sam Martin who wrote an article called “What We Forget When We Remember 9/11.”
- Martin and LaGrone discussed how time changes our memories of what happened that day 25 years ago.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
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Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit
The battle over a beach is now headed to federal court. St. Pete Beach is going head-to-head with a local hotel owner over the issue of who owns the sand.
Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit