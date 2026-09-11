9/11 memorials around Tampa Bay region honor lives lost 25 years after the attacks

TAMPA, FL — Dozens of 9/11 memorials can be found across the Tampa Bay area. Here is a look at some of them, honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and those who served in the armed forces.

9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial — Ybor City

The 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial is located in Ybor City. The memorial features a beam salvaged from World Trade Center Tower Two — the South Tower. A stainless-steel sculpture depicts first responders aiding a person.

9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial — Venice

The 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial is located in Patriots Park in Venice. It features a 2-ton steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center wreckage. The site also includes a piece of rubble from the attack on the Pentagon.

Rise St. Pete Monument — St. Petersburg

The 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial is located in Patriots Park in Venice. It features a 2-ton steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center wreckage. The site also includes a piece of rubble from the attack on the Pentagon.

Twin Towers Memorial — Redington Beach

The Twin Towers Memorial at Friendship Park in Redington Beach features two glass columns representing the World Trade Center towers. They sit on a Pentagon-shaped base. Chips of broken glass signify the broken hearts of the American people.

9/11 Memorial at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens — Palm Harbor

The 9/11 Memorial at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor was built in 2012. It features a twisted piece of steel floating in the center of 30 tons of American granite. The base holds a bright eternal flame.

Safety Memorial — Tarpon Springs

The 9/11 Memorial at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor was built in 2012. It features a twisted piece of steel floating in the center of 30 tons of American granite. The base holds a bright eternal flame.

9/11 Memorial — Safety Harbor

The 9/11 Memorial in Safety Harbor is located outside City Hall alongside a garden. The sculpture features steel salvaged from the World Trade Center towers. Visitors are allowed to get up close to the monument.

9/11 Memorial — Madeira Beach

The 9/11 Memorial in Madeira Beach is located in Patriot Park. Panels with 3,000 holes represent the individual lives lost 25 years ago. The memorial features 3 steel beams with crash site coordinates written on each, a Pentagon-shaped layout, and an 800-pound piece of rubble from Ground Zero.

9/11 Memorial — Inverness

The 9/11 Memorial in Inverness is located in the Depot Pavilion area at Liberty Park. Two dark columns stand in the center on a large pedestal, with American flags marking the outer circle.

Global War on Terrorism Freedom Memorial — Lakeland

The Global War on Terrorism Freedom Memorial is located at Lakeland Veterans Memorial Park. Its design features a life-size replica of the Soldier's Cross. It sits alongside a sculpture of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

Highlands County 9/11 Memorial — West Sebring

The Highlands County 9/11 Memorial is located at the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department. People can purchase memorial bricks that pave the way to its center, where a piece of salvaged debris from Ground Zero is on display.

9/11 Memorial — Brooksville

The 9/11 Memorial in Brooksville is located at the Public Safety Complex. The centerpiece features a steel beam salvaged from Ground Zero, supported by 2 pairs of metal hands symbolizing a firefighter and a law enforcement officer.

Staff Sergeant Michael Schaffer Memorial — Spring Hill

The Staff Sergeant Michael Schaffer Memorial is located in Spring Hill. The 9/11 memorial contains iron from the World Trade Center, tile from the Pentagon, and soil from the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.