Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsRemembering 9/11

Actions

9/11 memorials around Tampa Bay region honor lives lost 25 years after the attacks

From Ybor City to Highlands County, dozens of memorials across the Tampa Bay area honor the victims of September 11 and the service members who answered the call.
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, FL — Dozens of 9/11 memorials can be found across the Tampa Bay area. Here is a look at some of them, honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and those who served in the armed forces.

9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial — Ybor City

The 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial is located in Ybor City. The memorial features a beam salvaged from World Trade Center Tower Two — the South Tower. A stainless-steel sculpture depicts first responders aiding a person.

The 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial is located in Ybor City. The memorial features a beam salvaged from World Trade Center Tower Two — the South Tower. A stainless-steel sculpture depicts first responders aiding a person.

9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial — Venice

The 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial is located in Patriots Park in Venice. It features a 2-ton steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center wreckage. The site also includes a piece of rubble from the attack on the Pentagon.

The 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial is located in Patriots Park in Venice. It features a 2-ton steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center wreckage. The site also includes a piece of rubble from the attack on the Pentagon.

Rise St. Pete Monument — St. Petersburg

The Rise St. Pete Monument is located in the Warehouse District. The centerpiece is steel recovered from Ground Zero. It stands 9 feet tall and weighs 4,000 pounds. The copper phoenix wing spans 25 feet. The sculpture is backed by a semi-circular wall symbolizing a sunrise and rebirth.

The 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial is located in Patriots Park in Venice. It features a 2-ton steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center wreckage. The site also includes a piece of rubble from the attack on the Pentagon.

Twin Towers Memorial — Redington Beach

The Twin Towers Memorial at Friendship Park in Redington Beach features two glass columns representing the World Trade Center towers. They sit on a Pentagon-shaped base. Chips of broken glass signify the broken hearts of the American people.

The Twin Towers Memorial at Friendship Park in Redington Beach features two glass columns representing the World Trade Center towers. They sit on a Pentagon-shaped base. Chips of broken glass signify the broken hearts of the American people.

9/11 Memorial at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens — Palm Harbor

The 9/11 Memorial at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor was built in 2012. It features a twisted piece of steel floating in the center of 30 tons of American granite. The base holds a bright eternal flame.

The 9/11 Memorial at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor was built in 2012. It features a twisted piece of steel floating in the center of 30 tons of American granite. The base holds a bright eternal flame.

Safety Memorial — Tarpon Springs

The Safety Memorial in Tarpon Springs honors local law enforcement and firefighters. It includes a tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11, with a hollow sculpture reminiscent of the Twin Towers and a World Trade Center artifact displayed inside.

The 9/11 Memorial at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor was built in 2012. It features a twisted piece of steel floating in the center of 30 tons of American granite. The base holds a bright eternal flame.
9/11 Memorial — Safety Harbor

The 9/11 Memorial in Safety Harbor is located outside City Hall alongside a garden. The sculpture features steel salvaged from the World Trade Center towers. Visitors are allowed to get up close to the monument.

The 9/11 Memorial in Safety Harbor is located outside City Hall alongside a garden. The sculpture features steel salvaged from the World Trade Center towers. Visitors are allowed to get up close to the monument.

9/11 Memorial — Madeira Beach

The 9/11 Memorial in Madeira Beach is located in Patriot Park. Panels with 3,000 holes represent the individual lives lost 25 years ago. The memorial features 3 steel beams with crash site coordinates written on each, a Pentagon-shaped layout, and an 800-pound piece of rubble from Ground Zero.

The 9/11 Memorial in Madeira Beach is located in Patriot Park. Panels with 3,000 holes represent the individual lives lost 25 years ago. The memorial features 3 steel beams with crash site coordinates written on each, a Pentagon-shaped layout, and an 800-pound piece of rubble from Ground Zero.

9/11 Memorial — Inverness

The 9/11 Memorial in Inverness is located in the Depot Pavilion area at Liberty Park. Two dark columns stand in the center on a large pedestal, with American flags marking the outer circle.

The 9/11 Memorial in Inverness is located in the Depot Pavilion area at Liberty Park. Two dark columns stand in the center on a large pedestal, with American flags marking the outer circle.

Global War on Terrorism Freedom Memorial — Lakeland

The Global War on Terrorism Freedom Memorial is located at Lakeland Veterans Memorial Park. Its design features a life-size replica of the Soldier's Cross. It sits alongside a sculpture of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

The Global War on Terrorism Freedom Memorial is located at Lakeland Veterans Memorial Park. Its design features a life-size replica of the Soldier's Cross. It sits alongside a sculpture of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

Highlands County 9/11 Memorial — West Sebring

The Highlands County 9/11 Memorial is located at the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department. People can purchase memorial bricks that pave the way to its center, where a piece of salvaged debris from Ground Zero is on display.

The Highlands County 9/11 Memorial is located at the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department. People can purchase memorial bricks that pave the way to its center, where a piece of salvaged debris from Ground Zero is on display.

9/11 Memorial — Brooksville

The 9/11 Memorial in Brooksville is located at the Public Safety Complex. The centerpiece features a steel beam salvaged from Ground Zero, supported by two pairs of metal hands symbolizing a firefighter and a law enforcement officer.

The 9/11 Memorial in Brooksville is located at the Public Safety Complex. The centerpiece features a steel beam salvaged from Ground Zero, supported by 2 pairs of metal hands symbolizing a firefighter and a law enforcement officer.

Staff Sergeant Michael Schaffer Memorial — Spring Hill

The Staff Sergeant Michael Schaffer Memorial is located in Spring Hill. The 9/11 memorial contains iron from the World Trade Center, tile from the Pentagon, and soil from the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The Staff Sergeant Michael Schaffer Memorial is located in Spring Hill. The 9/11 memorial contains iron from the World Trade Center, tile from the Pentagon, and soil from the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.