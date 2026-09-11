American Legion to hold 9/11 commemoration at Patriots Corner memorial sundial in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The American Legion is holding a commemoration for the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the memorial on Patriots Corner in South Tampa on September 11, 2026. The event begins at 8:30 a.m.

The World Trade Center Memorial sits on Bayshore Boulevard near Bay-to-Bay. Its columns represent the Twin Towers and are built to scale and exact orientation — one one-hundredth the scale of the actual towers.

The steel within the north tower column was recovered from Ground Zero. Wilder Architecture designed the sculpture.

The memorial also functions as a sundial. The shadow of the steel beam on the concrete slab marks the duration of time from the first airplane's impact on the North Tower to the subsequent collapse of the tower on September 11.

The commemoration will continue at the American Legion Hall at 3810 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33609, where the ceremony will include a reading of the names of every person killed during the 9/11 attacks.

The public is welcome to attend.