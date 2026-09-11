Doctor explains ongoing health impacts of 9/11 on first responders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The attacks on September 11, 2001, ended that morning, but the health consequences for thousands of first responders never did.

Now, 25 years later, there’s more information about what that toxic exposure has done to their brains.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Dr. Patrick Porter about the research and how PTSD from events like 9/11 can accelerate brain aging in first responders.

You can watch the full interview with Paul and Dr. Porter this Sunday on Full Circle Florida at 8:30 a.m. on Tampa Bay 28.