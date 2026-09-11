Father recalls surviving 9/11 attack as daughter remembers waiting for him to come home

TAMPA, Fla. — On September 11, 2001, Lenny Brezinski was inside the World Trade Center when the attacks happened.

Lenny was trying to find a way out, as his family back home had no idea if he was dead or alive.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Lenny and his daughter Stephanie, who was waiting for the call that day about her father’s safety. They shared their memories about that day.

You can watch the full interview with Paul, Lenny, and Stephanie this Sunday on Full Circle Florida at 8:30 a.m. on Tampa Bay 28.



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Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.