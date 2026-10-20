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'Space jellyfish' from SpaceX launch seen across Tampa Bay area

'Space Jellyfish' from SpaceX launch seen across Tampa Bay area
Tampa Fire Rescue
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'Space Jellyfish' from SpaceX launch seen across Tampa Bay area
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SpaceX successfully launched a rocket from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday morning.

The Bandwagon-5 mission launched at 7:04 a.m. on Oct. 20.

'Space Jellyfish' from SpaceX launch seen across Tampa Bay area

The rocket carried 32 payloads, including communication and navigation satellites for a variety of companies.

The launch created what's known as a "space jellyfish," which happen when a rocket is launched around dusk or dawn.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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