'Space jellyfish' from SpaceX launch seen across Tampa Bay area

SpaceX successfully launched a rocket from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday morning.
The Bandwagon-5 mission launched at 7:04 a.m. on Oct. 20.
The rocket carried 32 payloads, including communication and navigation satellites for a variety of companies.
The launch created what's known as a "space jellyfish," which happen when a rocket is launched around dusk or dawn.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges