Tampa Bay deadlifting women make history and inspire

WFTS
FLORIDA — Over the years, Tampa Bay 28 reporters have witnessed the power of women using deadlifting to push past limits and achieve record‑setting goals.

  • 100-year-old Tampa grandma sets Guinness World Record for weight lifting — Full story.
  • Lakeland woman pursues Guinness World Record in deadlifting — Full story.
  • Lakeland grandmother deadlifts her way into the record books — Full story.

