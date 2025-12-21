Tampa Bay deadlifting women make history and inspire

FLORIDA — Over the years, Tampa Bay 28 reporters have witnessed the power of women using deadlifting to push past limits and achieve record‑setting goals.
- 100-year-old Tampa grandma sets Guinness World Record for weight lifting — Full story.
- Lakeland woman pursues Guinness World Record in deadlifting — Full story.
- Lakeland grandmother deadlifts her way into the record books — Full story.
Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg
The teen has a rare condition that caused her left leg to grow rapidly. Her father and sister spoke to Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone outside the hospital.
