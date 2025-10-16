Emergency injunction filed against Walton Academy for the Performing Arts: Hillsborough County Schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Public Schools said it has filed an emergency motion for an injunction against Walton Academy.

The motion came after Hillsborough County School District unanimously voted to close Walton Academy for the Performing Arts at Tuesday's school board meeting, citing safety and security failures that officials said left students and staff at risk.

Tampa Bay 28 report Chad Mills went to the school on Thursday and saw the school was still operating as usual.

A spokesperson with Hillsborough County Schools said the district has requested an emergency meeting before a judge.

The district’s superintendent and chief of security said the school lacked clearly marked safe areas in classrooms and did not have a functioning alert system required by Florida law.

Officials also noted a gate on the campus had a large hole, which they said compromised perimeter security.

"There have been district inspections out at Walton Academy and state inspections which are completely different that identify a lot of the same inconsistent compliance issues," said John Newman, Chief of School Security & Emergency Management.

However, the school’s principal said those concerns have been addressed and urged the district to consider the fixes as administrators work with families and staff.

"I stand before you tonight, not in defense, but in clarification and truth," said Tanika S. Walton, Principal of Walton Academy of the Performing Arts. "The concerns outlined by the district and state have been fully addressed, corrected, and documented."

Several community members attended Tuesday evening's school board meeting, pleading to not take away Walton Academy's charter.

"Closing the school would not just disrupt routines, it would dismantle a community built on love, learning, and possibility," said Ashley Anderson, a parent of a child who goes to Walton.

"For over 20 years, Walton Academy has lived out a simple but powerful vision, changing lives through the world of education," said another parent.

But despite the passionate pleads, the school board attorney told district leaders they must make their decision based on the statements provided by the superintendent and the chief of security. Many leaders said the climate of the country is pushing them to take no chances when it comes to school security.

"I don't honestly think I could ever forgive myself," said Linda Ortiz, a Hillsborough County school board member. "There's a lot of school violence lately. I feel like every other week there's some type of school shooting happening across our country."

District officials are trying to contact each family to discuss their options for other schools their children can attend. They also mentioned that transportation would be included for some.