WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As the World Series brings baseball fans together across the Tampa Bay area, businesses in Wesley Chapel are hoping the excitement translates into more customers and higher sales.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez:

World Series brings baseball excitement and big business hopes to Wesley Chapel sports bars and fans

From sports bars with oversized televisions to game-day food and drink specials, local businesses are preparing for crowds as fans cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays against the Milwaukee Brewers.

For Wesley Chapel resident Cody Cottrill, watching the games at a local bar offers a chance to enjoy the atmosphere without making the drive to St. Petersburg.

“It's pretty cool that the Rays are in the World Series,” Cottrill said. "

Cottrill considered buying tickets for a game but said the drive factored into his decision. Instead, he plans to watch the action at Tampa Joe’s.

“I like the sports atmosphere when a bar can get together and have a common team to root for,” he said. “It's really awesome.”

Wesley Chapel sports bars prepare for World Series crowds

Tampa Joe’s, located at The Grove at Wesley Chapel, opened about two weeks ago. The restaurant is preparing for a busy stretch as fans look for places to watch the games.

Part-owner Steve Harrington said the restaurant is expecting a big night, with plans that include a 23-foot-wide television, game-day specials and 100-ounce beer towers.

“We're 100% excited to fill our restaurant 100%,” Harrington said, adding that the beer towers will be part of the night's specials.

The World Series is also creating opportunities for Treble Makers Sports Bar and Dueling Pianos, where executive chef Kevin Smith expects food sales to increase.

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“A game like this will probably see an uptick of 12% to 20%” in food sales, Smith said.

After hosting the first two games, Smith said he hopes to see more Rays fans fill the restaurant.

Whether it's baseball or business, these local bars are ready for a big night.

"I'm excited. Go Rays," Smith said.

“We need a win tonight. We got to continue it for the next three days because the energy is going to be through the roof," Harrington said.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.