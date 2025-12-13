Rescues in Action: Knight

LUTZ, Fla. — Knight, a 3-year-old Corso/Boxer mix, is looking for a home.

AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue said Knight recently had TPLO (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy) surgery on December 8 for an injured knee.

He is recovering like an absolute champ, according to the animal rescue.

He’ll need about 6–8 weeks of rest, but after that, he’ll be ready to get back to living his best, active life.

Knight grew up in a home with small children, attends doggy daycare like a pro, and LOVES anything involving water — beach days, splashing, and swimming. He seems to do just fine around cats, though he’s never lived with one full-time.

Most importantly, Knight is looking for a committed family who will stand by him through thick and thin. Once he’s healed, he’ll make an incredible adventure buddy and loyal companion.

This sweet, easygoing boy has a bright future ahead. Now we just need to find the perfect home to cheer him on.

For more information, click here.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.