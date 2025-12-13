Rescues in Action: Willow

TAMPA, Fla. — Willow, a six-month-old puppy, is looking for her forever home. She loves to chase toys, explore in the yard, or cuddle.

Here is what Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue told us about Willow:

Willow is a sweet and playful Lab/Hound mix on the hunt for her forever home (and maybe a few squirrels and lizards along the way!) She's a happy girl who LOVES to pla,y whether it’s chasing toys, exploring the yard, or chasing with other dogs. Don’t worry, though. Once she's had fun, she loves cuddles and snuggling up on a lap.

She is still a puppy, so she is working on potty training and doing well so far. She loves kids and other dogs, but she's a little shy at first. She is intelligent, curious, and needs a loving family to help her grow into a fantastic dog.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion and lots of love to give, this dog might just be for you!

Willow is approximately 6 months old (DOB 6/7/2025).

For more information, click here.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.