25-year-old son charged with second-degree murder in Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — According to Temple Terrace Police, a 25-year-old son has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman at a Temple Terrace home.
Officers said they responded to a residence in the 7000 block of Seaport Avenue at approximately 10:48 p.m. on Dec. 12 and found an unresponsive woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the evidence was consistent with a violent encounter. The victim’s son, Michael Randolph, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder with a weapon under Florida law.
This is an ongoing investigation.
