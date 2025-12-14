Foster families celebrate holiday magic at 6th annual Twinkle in the Terrace event

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — This holiday season, one local organization stepped up to bring extra joy to children in need by hosting their 6th annual Twinkle in the Terrace — a festive Christmas celebration just for foster families.

West Florida Foster Care Services hosted the event at Temple Terrace United Methodist Church, creating a night of holiday magic with festive lights, treats, and gifts for everyone. Many said this annual tradition is something they look forward to every year.

"This is my favorite event of the year," said Janet Rinaldi, executive director of West Florida Foster Care Services.

Smiles and laughter filled the air as foster families came together for the special evening filled with holiday magic.

"It's a special event where the community comes together for these kids," said Zach and Tenelle Frasher, foster parents.

The event featured ice slides, bounce houses, hot chocolate, and ornament decorating activities for all ages. Children shared their favorite parts of the celebration.

"Ice slide… hot chocolate… face paint," said Royalty, Faith, and Majesty, three girls who spent four years in foster care before being adopted.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez sat down with Paityn, another adopted child, who said her favorite part of the night was the bounce house.

Families were also treated to surprise household gifts for parents and toys for children.

For one special night, foster kids got to simply be kids — something families say means everything.

"They're special but they don't feel left out in any way. They're so included, still loved, still get Santa, and still get the help when parents need it because kids are expensive," the Frashers said.

West Florida Foster Care Services gifted nearly 100 foster families and more than 300 children a holiday celebration they won't forget.

Rinaldi said events like this matter, especially in Hillsborough County, which leads the state in foster care placements.

"They feel seen. They feel valued. I want them to feel like every other kid in Tampa Bay," Rinaldi said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance, traveling from the North Pole for the occasion.

"I want magic wings," one of the children said.

Beyond the fun activities, families could also shop the food pantry and foster closets for essentials.

"I'm glad to be part of a community that gives back," the Frashers said.

The foster care system in Hillsborough County is overwhelmed, and organizers said they're actively recruiting foster parents. Donations are also always welcome for those interested in supporting the cause. For more information, you can click here.



