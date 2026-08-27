Former Pasco deputy indicted for sexual battery of a minor: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA. — A former Pasco County deputy has been indicted for sexual battery on a person under 12-years-old in Hernando County, officials said.

David Agosto, 57, also was indicted by a grand jury for sexual battery on person under 12; lewd and lascivious molestation on child less than 12; two counts of sexual battery on child 12-16 by a person in familial or custodial authority; and two counts of L&L Molestation on child 12-18, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said.

On July 29, HCSO detectives received information regarding a sexual battery investigation involving a juvenile victim.

Detectives learned that Agosto sexually abused the victim, who he knew, on multiple occasions.

Agosto was a former Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy and former New York City Police Department officer, HCSO officials said.

When detectives executed a search warrant at Agosto’s home, they found more than 163 grams of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.

You may also submit your tip by visiting http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com .

You can remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.