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Mobile home destroyed by fire in Homosassa; 2 people injured, dozens of pets found inside

Two patients were treated and airlifted after a fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home and killed 17 pets.
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Citrus County Fire Rescue
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HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Two people were injured and a mobile home was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon in Homosassa, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR).

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:17 p.m. to a home on West Shadow Court. Engine 3 arrived six minutes later and found a single-wide mobile home about 75 percent engulfed in flames.

Crews immediately began fire suppression efforts, secured power to the structure and established a water supply. Two patients received medical treatment at the scene, and two medical helicopters were requested for transport.

The fire was brought under control at 3:37 p.m., according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

During searches of the home, firefighters located one live cat, 15 deceased cats and two deceased dogs inside the structure.

Animal control officers took the surviving cat to a veterinarian for treatment.

The Florida State Fire Marshal responded to assist with the investigation into the fire.

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