2 arrested after racing Ford Mustangs at more than 120 mph on I-4: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — Two drivers were arrested after troopers say they were racing Ford Mustangs at speeds exceeding 120 mph on Interstate 4 early Monday morning.

According to an arrest report, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers were alerted around 12:42 a.m. to two Ford Mustangs traveling westbound on I-4 near mile marker 17 at speeds of at least 120 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.

Troopers said they observed the two red Mustangs traveling together at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic while keeping pace with each other.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on both vehicles. One Mustang, bearing a Virginia tag, stopped in the median while the second Mustang, displaying a Florida tag, pulled onto the shoulder.

According to FHP, the drivers were identified as 30-year-old Juan Eslava Gutierrez of Virginia and 24-year-old Oswaldo Rivas Alviarez of Orlando.

Both men were arrested and charged with racing on highways, troopers said.

FHP said both Mustangs were towed from the scene and placed on a 30-day hold.

During an inventory search of Eslava Gutierrez's vehicle, troopers found a small amount of what was later identified as synthetic marijuana, according to the arrest report.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tested the substance and received a positive result, per the report.

Troopers said Eslava Gutierrez acknowledged the substance belonged to him and was informed he would face an additional charge related to the synthetic marijuana.

Both men were transported to the Hillsborough County Jail.